French firefighters on small boats evacuate residents from a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Nemours, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French police stop to look at flooding on the banks of the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower after days of heavy rainfall in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS France will declare a state of natural catastrophe in the areas most affected by flooding in recent days, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

Hollande told a conference of mayors in Paris that the measure would be taken in the next council of ministers and that the government would immediately activate a support fund for municipalities hit by climate events.

Heavy rains have swollen rivers in large parts of Northern Europe. Several low-lying cities in France are partly under water and the river Seine in Paris was at its highest level in years.

(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ingrid Melander)