Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS France will declare a state of natural catastrophe in the areas most affected by flooding in recent days, President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.
Hollande told a conference of mayors in Paris that the measure would be taken in the next council of ministers and that the government would immediately activate a support fund for municipalities hit by climate events.
Heavy rains have swollen rivers in large parts of Northern Europe. Several low-lying cities in France are partly under water and the river Seine in Paris was at its highest level in years.
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.