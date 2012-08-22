PARIS France will lower taxes on fuel to cap the recent price increase hitting French drivers, the French Prime Minister said on Wednesday, without giving more details on the cost or timing of the measure.

"The government will take its responsibilities. That is to say that it will take fiscal measures to lower the cost of fuel," Jean-Marc Ayrault said in an interview with RMC radio and BFM TV.

Ayrault, who said the tax cut would be "modest and temporary", added that his cabinet was waiting for the release on August 24 of a report on fuel prices and a meeting with oil industry officials four days later to announce a final plan.

During his campaign, President Francois Hollande had proposed to freeze retail fuel prices for three months, but the lower oil prices he found when he took office in May meant no action was immediately taken.

However, the recent fuel price rise, coming at a time when the French economy is struggling to avoid a recession, forced Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici to announce that the government would unveil unspecified measures at the end of August if prices continued to swell.

Taxes make up about half of the pump price of petrol and diesel in France, which reached on average 1.58 euros a litre and 1.41 euros a litre respectively at the end of last week.

The main TICPE fuel tax brought in some 14 billion euros ($17.47 billion) in revenue to the French government in 2011.

Each 0.01 euro cut in the tax per litre would cost 125 million euros to French coffers every quarter, according to calculations from the French oil industry lobby UFIP, at a time when France is struggling to cut its budget deficit.

The head of UFIP was cautious in welcoming a move that would make taxpayers bear the brunt of the measure rather than the oil industry, which was already bruised by a one-off tax on oil inventories announced earlier this year.

"I don't really know if it's good news, but it goes in the right direction," Jean-Louis Schilansky told Reuters. "We have said from the beginning that to ease the rise in fuel prices, the best way was to cut taxes."

Brent crude oil prices have risen by more than a third in less than two months, but the fall in the euro against the dollar in the last few months means the pain is particularly acute in the euro zone, with oil prices in euro terms reaching levels unseen since their 2008 peak. ($1 = 0.8013 euros)

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, Michel Rose and Marion Douet; editing by James Jukwey)