PARIS France's economy recorded zero growth for a third straight quarter in the three months to end-June, marginally beating forecasts of a small contraction as business investment rose, the INSEE statistics agency said on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of 35 economists predicted an average reading of -0.1 percent, with a high of 0.0 and a low of -0.5 percent.

A breakdown of the figures showed household consumption, the motor of the French economy, contracted by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, after growing 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year.

By contrast, fixed investment by business grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, after contracting by 1.4 percent in the first three months of the year. Many businesses reportedly slowed investment ahead of presidential elections in April and May.

Exports expanded by 0.2 percent, after a 0.1 percent rise in the first quarter, but a surge in imports meant France's foreign trade performance overall deteriorated and dented growth in the period.

The GDP figures slightly topped a forecast last week by the Bank of France, which estimated that France's economy would slip into a shallow recession in the third quarter with a 0.1 percent drop.

Inflation data for July also published on Tuesday showed that consumer prices fell 0.5 percent month-on-month, on an EU harmonised basis.

