View of a Haliade 150 offshore wind turbine at Alstom's offshore wind site in Le Carnet, on the Loire Estuary, near Saint Nazaire, western France, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BERLIN French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Friday Paris and Berlin would discuss common initiatives on Alstom, which is the target of a takeover bid from U.S. giant General Electric.

"It's necessary for the governments to exchange their views and possibly take common initiatives if they so choose. All this is on the table," Montebourg told reporters ahead of a meeting with his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

The French government has signalled it would prefer a tie-up with German conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE), which is also considering an offer. On Friday it said it wanted French state-controlled nuclear group Areva to take over Alstom's offshore wind turbine unit if GE's bid for Alstom succeeded.

