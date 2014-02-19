French President Francois Hollande (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) arrive to attend a lunch during a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France and Germany want to strike a deal on a planned tax on financial transactions before European Parliament elections in May, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

"We want to wrap up (a deal on) the financial transaction tax, which has united us from the start, before the European elections," he said in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris.

Despite support from Paris and Berlin, the tax has struggled to get off the ground with only 11 European countries signed up for it and divisions over its scope.

