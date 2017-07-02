FILE PHOTO: Jun 18, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS, England Englishman Tommy Fleetwood continued his impressive recent form with a five-under-par final round of 66 to win the French Open by one shot ahead of Peter Uihlein on Sunday.

The American needed to chip in from the bunker on the final hole to force a playoff but his shot went wide, leaving Fleetwood, watching on TV in the clubhouse, to celebrate his third European Tour victory by hugging his family.

The 26-year-old from Southport, who went into the final round one shot behind co-leader Uihlein, finished on 12-under par.

Swede Alexander Bjork, Frenchman Michael Lorenzo-Vera and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark finished four shots off the pace.

"I didn't mis-strike a shot at all," said Fleetwood, who last month finished fourth at the U.S. Open.

"I played great today. I felt comfy. It's always great to test your game and test what you work on every day under the ultimate pressure."

(Reporting by Neil Robinson in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)