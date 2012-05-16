PARIS France's new Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday that his government would seek to balance state finances with an eye for fairness, offsetting all spending increases with budget cuts and tax hikes.

"All new measures will be financed by budget savings at the same time," Ayrault said on France 2 television, minutes after unveiling his cabinet. "We do not want to upset state finances. We want to remedy state finances."

