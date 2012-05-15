France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (L) and Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, pose on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) and his companion Valerie Trierweiler (2L) say goodbye to outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and former First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C) after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The car transporting France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, surrounded by the medias, arrive at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, arrives on the red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande is awarded 'Grand Maitre' in the Order of the Legion of Honour, from chancellor of France's National Order of the Legion of Honour, General Jean-Louis Georgelin, as he is officially named President at the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French CFDT labour union leader Francois Chereque arrives at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Martine Aubry (R), French Socialist party leader and mayor of Lille, and her husband Jean-Louis Brochen arrive at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's Republican Guard march outside the Elysee Palace near well-wishers of outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy with flags before the handover ceremony with France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Workmen prepare the red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A man sweeps the red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in final preparations for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Workmen prepare the red carpet on the steps of the Elysee Palace in final preparations for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (2ndR) shakes hands with newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France's new President Francois Hollande (R) shakes hands with supporters on the Champs Elysees Avenue after the handover ceremony in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande waves to the crowd from his car as he leaves the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

France's new President Francois Hollande stands up in his car as he rides up the Champs-Elysees after the handover ceremony in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

France's new President Francois Hollande (C) stands in the rain as he attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe after his investiture ceremony in Paris May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS French President Francois Hollande is to unveil his government on Wednesday, likely rewarding key players from his election campaign with top positions and placing a woman in charge of a new super ministry for youth and education.

The cabinet, which is to be announced in early afternoon, is expected to be drawn mainly from left-wing ranks, respect gender parity and reflect Hollande's pledge of making schools and youth employment a central priority for his administration.

Hollande, who flew to Germany to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel hours after being sworn in, chose prefect Pierre-Rene Lemas as his chief of staff and Germanophile Jean-Marc Ayrault as prime minister in a nod to good relations with Berlin.

However, some doubts still hung over the new president's choices for other top posts as senior Socialists and younger figures who emerged in the campaign jockeyed for leadership of key ministries such as Finance, Interior and Foreign Affairs.

"The new government will be unveiled tomorrow evening, so until then we will just have to wait in terrible suspense," said Laurent Fabius, a Socialist heavyweight and possible choice for foreign minister, told France 2 television.

With anxiety running high over Europe's debt crisis, Hollande is seen picking longtime friend and campaign adviser Michel Sapin as finance minister, tasked with shrinking France's budget deficit and reversing a spiralling unemployment rate.

Sapin, an archaeologist with no formal training in economics, wants to move away from blanket austerity measures which he says risk plunging the euro zone into a deep recession, and introduce measures to stimulate growth.

There is less clarity on who will take over foreign affairs from outgoing minister Alain Juppe, with many betting that one-time European affairs minister Pierre Moscovici, 54, will be rewarded for steering Hollande's election campaign.

A graduate of the elite ENA school for civil servants, Moscovici has good command of English and enough clout to represent France on the world stage. But he is a late convert to the Hollande camp and lacks the president's personability.

Another possibility is Laurent Fabius, who was prime minister at just 37 under Socialist former president Francois Mitterrand and served as finance minister for ex-Prime Minister Lionel Jospin in 2000.

But Fabius has strikes against him, having been dismissive of Hollande in the past and clashed with him in 2005 when he voted "no" in a referendum over a European Constitutional treaty that Hollande campaigned for.

Asked whether he would be waiting anxiously by his phone to hear the news, Fabius answered with a dead-pan "No".

Martine Aubry, an old-school Socialist who lost a party primary to Hollande, may head an expanded Youth and Education Ministry, while Manuel Valls, a young law-and-order Socialist, is seen as a likely choice for Interior Minister.

OPPONENT OF GLOBALISATION

As France struggles to contain a decline of its industrial base, Hollande is expected to pick an outspoken opponent of globalisation, the debonair 49-year-old Arnaud Montebourg, as Industry Minister to oversee his investment strategy.

A top choice for Defence Minister, overseeing plans to withdraw French troops from Afghanistan by end-2012, is longtime Hollande friend Jean-Yves Le Drian. But Fabius could be Defence or even Finance Minister if passed up for foreign affairs.

In keeping with his concern for gender parity, Hollande is seen choosing Aurelie Filipetti, a 38-year-old up-and-comer in the Socialist Party, for Culture Minister, while spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, 34, is likely to get a junior post fighting discrimination.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Michael Roddy)