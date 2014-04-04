France's Prime Minister Manuels Valls arrives for the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin (L), Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Minister Segolene Royal (C) and Labour, Employment and Social Dialogue Minister and Francois Rebsamen leave the Elysee Palace in Paris after the first cabinet meeting of the new government, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande (R) escorts newly-named Prime Minister Manuels Valls after the first cabinet meeting of the new government at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin (L) and newly-named Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris for the first cabinet meeting of the new government, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

France's President Francois Hollande (C, first row) poses with members of the government for the traditional family photo after their first cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's newly-formed government will seek a confidence vote from parliament next Tuesday, the government spokesman said.

"On Tuesday afternoon the prime minister will present a general policy speech and there will be a vote of confidence," government spokesman Stephane Le Foll told a news briefing after the cabinet's first meeting on Friday, referring to a scheduled keynote policy speech by new Prime Minister Valls.

The original plan had been to tie the vote of confidence to a subsequent vote on President Francois Hollande's pro-business "responsibility pact" offering payroll tax cuts to companies, a key reform opposed by some on the left.

The green light from parliament for the government and overall policy of Valls would allow the reform to be implemented without being subject to a separate vote in parliament.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John)