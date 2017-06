Journalists (L) work near the red carpet at the Elysee Palace as they wait for the arrival of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to arrive for the handover ceremony with outgoing President Francois Hollande in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

PARIS France's next prime minister will be appointed on Monday and the country's new government on Tuesday, a source close to President-elect Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Sunday.

Independent centrist Macron won a run-off vote against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen a week ago with 66 percent of the vote. His inauguration will take take place later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Catherine Evans)