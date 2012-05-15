PARIS French President Francois Hollande named veteran civil servant Pierre-Rene Lemas as the chief of staff of his presidential office, in his first official appointment after being sworn in on Tuesday.

The choice of Lemas, 61, for the influential post of secretary general of the Elysee presidential palace was widely expected as the two men have known each other since studying together at the elite ENA civil service academy.

Lemas has since held posts as the regional prefect of Corsica and Lorraine, and is currently head of the cabinet of the Socialist president of the Senate.

In another key appointment, Hollande named his long-time collaborator Emmanuel Macron, an investment banker at Rothschild, as deputy secretary general. Macron, who is in his mid-30s, is expected to handle sensitive economic dossiers in the post, which equates to a senior economic advisor.

On defence, Hollande left in place General Benoit Puga, the military advisor to outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Bremer)