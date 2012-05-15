Socialist Francois Hollande was sworn in as French president on Tuesday, taking over from conservative Nicolas Sarkozy who he defeated in a presidential election this month.

Following are some of his likely ministers in a cabinet that will be unveiled on Wednesday:

JEAN-MARC AYRAULT

The Germanophile leader of the Socialists' parliamentary group is frontrunner to become prime minister. The former German teacher's selling points are his pragmatic approach and his command of the language and culture of France's powerful euro zone partner at a time when Hollande wants to reshape the axis and temper Berlin's focus on austerity policies.

Mayor of the north-western city of Nantes, the silver-haired 62-year-old has carried out sensitive missions. Last year, he met advisers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin in an effort to build ties with her conservative government.

Ayrault would be well placed to liaise with both Berlin and the National Assembly, where he has held the Socialists together in government and opposition as floor leader since 1997.

The son of a factory worker, he has sat in parliament since 1986 and was initially on the Socialists' left wing before gradually shifting toward a more social democratic stance.

A handicap is his lack of ministerial experience, given that Hollande never served as a minister either.

MICHEL SAPIN

One of Hollande's oldest and most trusted friends, and architect of his election manifesto, 60-year-old Sapin is a favourite to be finance minister, a position he held two decades ago at the end of President Francois Mitterrand's term.

A moderate left-winger and pragmatist, Sapin is a disciple of European integration who also says he wants to make it easier to do business in France.

An archaeologist by training and a collector of ancient coins, Sapin is no stranger to crises having served as finance minister in 1992 at the height of speculative attacks on the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM). He earned the nickname "head chopper" by selling deutsche marks en mass and forcing traders to give up their attacks.

He is regarded as Hollande's closest political ally, having befriended him in 1977 when they shared a barrack room during their military service.

LAURENT FABIUS

Laurent Fabius, who was a prime minister at just 37 under Mitterrand, is seen as a likely choice for foreign minister despite his support for Socialist Party leader Martine Aubry over Hollande in the party's primary contest last year.

The veteran Socialist also served as budget and industry minister under Mitterrand before becoming finance minister for former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin in 2000.

A graduate of the elite ENA school, he competed against Segolene Royal and Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2007 to run as the Socialist Party's candidate in that year's presidential election and ridiculed Hollande by calling him a "wild strawberry" who hid in the undergrowth in contrast to his own nickname as a party "elephant".

Fabius also clashed with Hollande in 2005 when he voted "no" in a national referendum over a European Constitutional treaty that Hollande had campaigned for.

MANUEL VALLS

Manuel Valls, is regarded as the closest thing his party has to a right-winger. His tough line on law and order irked some of his Socialist colleagues but made the Spanish-born 49-year-old a natural fit for the post of interior minister.

He competed in this year's primary contest to choose the Socialist presidential candidate and quickly adapted to defeat to became a key cog for Hollande as communications director in his campaign team.

Part of a new generation of Socialist politicians, Valls is relatively scar-free compared to many party veterans. One blemish he does bear is that he vouched during the primaries for a rise in VAT sales tax, a move Sarkozy proposed as president but Hollande vehemently opposes.

Becoming interior minister would give Valls control of the police and a position of power that served Sarkozy well in his time before running for president in 2007.

JEAN-YVES LE DRIAN

A close friend of Hollande for more than 35 years, Jean-Yves Le Drian is widely tipped to be defence minister.

A former university history teacher, the 64-year-old has spent the last 30 years in politics, but only briefly held a junior ministerial role in the 1990s.

Le Drian has been meeting with U.S. and NATO officials for several months to try and ensure Hollande's campaign pledge to pull French troops out of Afghanistan by end-2012 is kept to.

PIERRE MOSCOVICI

Pierre Moscovici, 54, was a junior European affairs minister in the left-wing government of 1997-2002 that shared power with conservative President Jacques Chirac and is likely to be given a government post after running Hollande's election campaign.

Having turned down Hollande's initial offer to be his secretary general, Moscovici is now seen as a candidate to head an enlarged Europe ministry or possibly a foreign minister.

He is a late convert to the Hollande camp, having initially backed Dominique Strauss-Kahn over Hollande to run for president but dropping him when the then IMF chief was arrested in New York last May on charges, later dropped, of attempted rape.

A graduate of the elite ENA school for civil servants and the son of French-Romanian intellectuals, Moscovici joined the Socialist Party in 1984 after a youthful stint as a Trotskyist, and soon rose to become the party's youngest national secretary.

His ambition and his good command of English could make Moscovici a useful representative on international issues, although critics say he lacks Hollande's personability.

MARTINE AUBRY

Chief architect of France's 35-hour work week and leader of the Socialist Party, Martine Aubry is an old hand whose experience as a former labour minister and weight in the party have placed her among names to be considered for prime minister.

Yet the daughter of former European Commission President Jacques Delors is more of an old-school Socialist, take-no-prisoners political fighter who does not always see eye-to-eye with Hollande.

Also the Mayor of Lille, a tough northern industrial town, Aubry was tough with Hollande when the two competed in the party's primary last year, saying he embodied the "soft left".

The 61-year-old soon threw her weight behind Hollande after he won that contest, but she is seen as less loyal than Ayrault.

JEROME CAHUZAC

Jerome Cahuzac, 59, head of the National Assembly Finance Committee, is seen as a likely candidate for budget minister after he advised Hollande on financial and economic affairs during his election campaign.

A plastic surgeon by trade, Cahuzac joined the Socialist Party in 1977 and gained a reputation for acuity on budgetary questions, becoming a spokesman for the party on financial affairs and leading the Assembly's finance committee from 2010.

Although he served as an adviser to former prime minister Lionel Jospin during his presidential campaign of 1995, he has never held a post in government and was little known by the French public before 2012.

ARNAUD MONTEBOURG

Arnaud Montebourg, a lawyer by training and an outspoken opponent of globalisation, is seen as a likely pick for industry minister, despite having run a hardline left campaign in the party primary and being ideologically closer to Aubry than Hollande.

The 49-year-old, part of a new generation of Socialists, has coupled his lawyer skills and media savvy to position himself as an advocate of using massive state-directed investment to revive France's stagnating industry.

He did surprisingly well in the primary, placing third behind Hollande and Aubry with nearly 18 percent of the vote.

AURELIE FILIPETTI

Frequently seen out on the campaign trail with Hollande, the 38-year-old Aurelie Filipetti is also part of an up-and-coming young generation of Socialists too young to have served under Mitterrand and is seen being given a junior government post.

The daughter of an immigrant Italian miner, Filipetti was a Greek and Latin professor and a novelist before going into politics first as a Green and then as a Socialist.

A lawmaker in the lower-house of parliament since 2007, she battled to try and save a steel plant in her constituency, owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, from the threat of closure.

She is known as a feminist who speaks out on womens' rights.

DELPHINE BATHO

A long-time Socialist activist, 39-year-old Batho also represents the party's new generation and is slated for a role in government after serving as one of Hollande's spokespeople during his election campaign.

A former anti-racism campaigner who was already union militant in high school, she was in charge of security issues at the Socialist Party from 2003 to 2008.

She has a reputation as a hard worker who is not afraid to get into nitty-gritty details.

VINCENT PEILLON

A member of the European Parliament since 2004, Peillon is tipped as a possible education minister, which would leave him in charge of Hollande's key campaign promise to hire 60,000 more school staff over the next five years.

The 51-year-old former philosophy professor led discreet talks with teacher unions during the campaign about how to reform the school system, a perennially sensitive subject in a country where it takes little for students to hold strikes.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Sophie Louet, Daniel Flynn, Nicolas Vinocur and Catherine Bremer, editing by Diana Abdallah)