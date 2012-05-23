PARIS European Union leaders should discuss using the bloc's structural funds to shore up Greece's struggling economy when the meet later in the day to explore ways of lifting growth, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday.

The Socialist head of government called for new measures to revive the Greek economy and help the debt-laden country avoid a "catastrophic" exit from the euro currency zone, which he said would have a negative impact on the rest of the bloc.

"So there is a possibility, for example, of using (EU) structural funds in a targeted way to help restart the (Greek) economy because we need to give the Greeks some form of perspective," he told RTL radio.

Structural funds were originally created to help bring the bloc's poorer countries in line with the rest.

Ayrault's remarks came as newly elected French President Francois Hollande prepared for an informal EU summit later on Wednesday, when European leaders meet to discuss ways of breathing life into their stricken economies.

"The meeting between Francois Hollande and (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel has raised the question of making an additional gesture to help Greece shore up its economy," Ayrault said, referring to the two leaders' first meeting on May 15.

"The great majority of (Greeks) wants to remain in the euro zone. We must help them," he added.

(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Geert De Clercq/Jeremy Gaunt)