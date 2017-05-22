French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (unseen) durinmg his visit to French troops in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali, 19 May 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a telephone conversation that France wants to see Greece's debt burden eased over time, a source at the French president's office said on Monday.

"The president said he hoped to reach an agreement soon which over time, will ease the burden of Greek debt," the source said, adding that that was the plan French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire would back when euro zone ministers meet in Brussels later on Monday.

