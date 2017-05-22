May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a telephone conversation that France wants to see Greece's debt burden eased over time, a source at the French president's office said on Monday.
"The president said he hoped to reach an agreement soon which over time, will ease the burden of Greek debt," the source said, adding that that was the plan French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire would back when euro zone ministers meet in Brussels later on Monday.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.