PARIS French economic growth could perhaps exceed the 0.8 percent that the government has earmarked for next year if the situation in Europe stabilises, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

"I am certain that if Europe steadies, then we are going to achieve this 0.8 percent or more," he told Europe 1 radio shortly before the government was to present its 2013 budget.

