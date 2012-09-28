Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS French economic growth could perhaps exceed the 0.8 percent that the government has earmarked for next year if the situation in Europe stabilises, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.
"I am certain that if Europe steadies, then we are going to achieve this 0.8 percent or more," he told Europe 1 radio shortly before the government was to present its 2013 budget.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.