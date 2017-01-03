May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
PARIS A 10-day-old French baby died on Dec. 21 after getting a dose of a product used to treat Vitamin D deficiencies, said a French medical safety watchdog body late on Monday.
The French body said it had not yet established the links between the death of the child - who suffered a cardio-respiratory attack - and the ingestion of the 'Uvesterol D' product, developed by the Crinex laboratory.
"Investigations are under way to establish the precise cause of death and to see if it could be linked to Uvesterol D," said the French medical safety watchdog in a statement.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.