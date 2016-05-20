Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
TOULOUSE, France A French police helicopter crashed in the mountains of southwestern France on Friday, killing the four officers on board, the local government prefecture said.
The helicopter was participating in a training operation in the mountains not far from the Spanish border when it went down, the Interior Ministry said separately in a statement.
The cause of the accident remains to be identified, it added.

BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.