PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that France must produce "more and better" by easing the tax burden on companies and announced the phasing out of employer family welfare payroll charges.

"From now until 2017, for businesses and for self-employed workers, we will end family welfare contributions," said Hollande, who said it would reduce their tax burden by 30 billion euros (24.8 billion pounds).

Speaking to journalists in a New Year's news conference at the Elysee Palace, he said companies would be expected in return to commit to numerical targets for job creation and training, to be negotiated with trade unions and the government.

