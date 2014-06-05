BRUSSELS The French government on Thursday welcomed the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates to record lows, saying it would bring a welcome boost to the country's stagnating economy and to growth in the euro zone as a whole.

Paris had called last month for a change in monetary policy and action at ECB and EU level to help lower the level of the euro, which fell to a four-month low against the dollar as the ECB announced policy easing measures to tackle the threat of disinflation.

"The (European) central bank has understood that the danger today is not inflation but deflation," French President Francois Hollande told journalists at a news conference after a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Brussels.

The ECB on Thursday cut interest rates to record lows, imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors to cajole banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

"These decisions ... bring welcome support to growth in France and in the euro zone," Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

French exports are more sensitive to the euro's exchange rate than others in the single currency bloc, particularly Germany, because they compete more on price than on the added value offered.

Without naming Germany, Hollande called on countries with strong trade surpluses to build on the ECB's move and support internal demand.

The Socialist president added that while banks needed to be supported to ensure a flow of credit into the real economy, financial institutions that caused damaged should be punished. French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) faces a possible huge fine for U.S. sanctions busting.

"Finance that puts the real economy at a disadvantage should be fought," Hollande said. "When it does not respect its legal obligations, it should be punished."

