PARIS Only a narrow majority of French people approve of President Francois Hollande, a poll showed on Monday, suggesting he has been denied a post-election grace period.

Hollande, who defeated predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy in a May 6 election runoff, has inherited a country burdened with a jobless rate of nearly 10 percent and the challenge of cutting heavy debts in a climate of sluggish growth.

The popularity survey by pollster Ipsos, conducted three to four days after Hollande's May 15 swearing in, showed that 53 percent of respondents approved of his actions so far while 27 percent expressed critical opinions. Twenty percent had none.

Hollande's prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault had an approval rating of 50 percent.

By comparison, the conservative Sarkozy enjoyed an approval rating of 64 percent two weeks after his election in 2007, with 24 percent negative views, and his prime minister Francois Fillon had 60 percent approval.

Hollande, who promised on election night to keep his celebrations short, flew to Berlin hours after his inauguration ceremony to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel and then on to the United States to meet President Barack Obama and attend Group of Eight and NATO summits.

Hollande assumes power in the midst of heightened anxiety over Greece's ability to remain in the euro zone and a resurgence of the bloc's debt crisis.

