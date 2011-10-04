PARIS Francois Hollande, the French Socialists' presidential hopeful, said on Tuesday the euro zone can overcome its deepening crisis and fend off market attacks through a common economic government.

Hollande told the daily Liberation it was sad to see existing rules failing to bring European economic policies closer together, and the current crisis raised the spectre of a collapse of the single currency and a return to nationalism.

"(Otherwise) we have to be able -- perhaps with fewer countries than today -- to create a political and economic government that can enable Europe to respond to the brutality of markets," Hollande told Liberation.

Last month, President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for closer euro zone integration, including the election of a president to represent the euro zone and twice-yearly meetings of the single currency bloc.

Opinion polls show Hollande would easily defeat Sarkozy if an election were held today.

The focus for debt-plagued Greece should be on holding it to structural and fiscal reforms, Hollande said.

"The goal that should be fixed for the Greeks should be structural reforms, including fiscal reforms. Not public deficit targets which we know could not be achieved."

European finance ministers are reviewing the size of the private sector's involvement in a second bailout package for Greece after the country's economic growth and deficit situation took a lurch for the worse this week.

Hollande, who has devoted decades to Socialist politics but never held a ministerial post, is a moderate whose views on Europe chime with those of Sarkozy's conservative government.

He is also regarded as a more palatable prospect for foreign investors and the French business sector than some of his more old-school Socialist rivals.

Adopting a less strident tone than Socialist rival Arnaud Montebourg, who is calling for the French state to take stakes in troubled banks, Hollande said he hoped that would not need to happen, even if there was nothing to prevent the government doing so if banks wanted to go that way.

An opinion poll in the daily Le Monde shows Hollande consolidating his lead over Sarkozy seven months before the 2012 election.

Hollande secured 32 percent of the first round votes, up 2 points since September 7, versus 21 percent for Sarkozy, down one point, the survey showed.

It comes on the heels of a Senate election that put the upper house of parliament under left-wing control for the first time in half a century. Sarkozy is running for a second term in an election that takes place in two rounds in April and May.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Robert Woodward)