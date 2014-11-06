Chelsea eight wins away from league title, says Conte
Chelsea need 24 points from their remaining 11 fixtures to win the Premier League title, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday ahead of their trip to Stoke City on Saturday.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that he was in favour of France applying to host the Olympic Games in 2024, and that the country was a candidate to host the World Expo the following year.
"Yes, France will apply for the World Expo. That's 50 million visitors," Hollande said during a live question-and-answer session on TF1 TV. "And, for the 2024 Olympic Games, I am in favour of the city of Paris presenting its candidacy, if it decides to do so."
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.