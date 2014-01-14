PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday he would cut public spending by 50 billion euros (£41.4 billion) in 2015-17, equivalent to a 4 percent reduction in outlays by national and local authorities.

"In 2014, this year, we will save 15 billion," Hollande told a news conference. "In 2015 to 2017 we will unblock 50 billion more. This has never been done before."

The savings would be achieved by a thorough review of all public spending and making local authorities work more closely and efficiently together while preserving France's social model, he said.

