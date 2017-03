PARIS French President Francois Hollande has separated from his partner Valerie Trierweiler, according to a statement he delivered through the state-backed Agence France Presse news agency.

Breaking his silence, Hollande sought to put an end to a media storm that erupted two weeks ago when celebrity magazine Closer published a report that the president was having an affair with film actress Julie Gayet.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Andrew Roche)