PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday his government was considering raising the CSG social welfare charge as part of measures to cut the country's deficit.

France, which announced 7.2 billion euros in new taxes last week to plug a budget shortfall for this year, needs a further 33 billion euros in 2013 to meet its European deficit targets or risk unnerving financial markets.

"A rise in the CSG is one of the things under study, among other measures," Hollande said in an interview to celebrate France's national day.

