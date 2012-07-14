European shares set for second weekly gain; Allianz rallies after update
MILAN European shares were little changed in early deals on Friday, but were on track to end higher for the second week in a row, helped by a string of solid earnings updates.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday his government was considering raising the CSG social welfare charge as part of measures to cut the country's deficit.
France, which announced 7.2 billion euros in new taxes last week to plug a budget shortfall for this year, needs a further 33 billion euros in 2013 to meet its European deficit targets or risk unnerving financial markets.
"A rise in the CSG is one of the things under study, among other measures," Hollande said in an interview to celebrate France's national day.
(Reporting By John Irish and Daniel Flynn)
LONDON Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
ZURICH Insurer Allianz toned down its deal ambitions on Friday after failing to pin down suitable deals to use cash it had set aside, announcing a bigger-than-expected share buyback and more generous 2016 dividend.