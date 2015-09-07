French President Francois Hollande attends his news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's 2016 budget bill will include around 2 billion euros (1.5 billion pounds) in tax cuts, President Francois Hollande told a news conference on Monday.

The French leader personally confirmed the plan for tax cuts after weeks of media talk of a further cut in income tax ahead of 2017 presidential elections. He also said France's panoply of labour laws needed to be overhauled.

"The tax-cut policy that was started in 2014 and increased this year will continue in 2016 ... more than 2 billion euros will be devoted to it, covering 8 million households," Hollande said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Leigh Thomas; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)