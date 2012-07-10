Special French RAID intervention police secure a street where a man has taken an adult hostage in a school in Vitry-sur-Scene near Paris July 10, 2012. Elite police cordoned off a school south of Paris on Tuesday after an armed man took an adult hostage. A police official said the man had entered the premises in Vitry-sur-Seine, on the southern edge of the capital, shortly before opening time and was holed up inside with one hostage, an adult. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Special French RAID intervention police and firefighters secure a street where a man has taken an adult hostage in a school in Vitry-sur-Scene near Paris July 10, 2012. Elite police cordoned off a school south of Paris on Tuesday after an armed man took an adult hostage. A police official said the man had entered the premises in Vitry-sur-Seine, on the southern edge of the capital, shortly before opening time and was holed up inside with one hostage, an adult. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Special French RAID intervention police and firefighters secure a street where a man has taken an adult hostage in a school in Vitry-sur-Scene near Paris July 10, 2012. Elite police cordoned off a school south of Paris on Tuesday after an armed man took an adult hostage. A police official said the man had entered the premises in Vitry-sur-Seine, on the southern edge of the capital, shortly before opening time and was holed up inside with one hostage, an adult. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS An armed man briefly took an adult hostage at a nursery school south of Paris on Tuesday.

The intruder, who entered the school in Vitry-sur-Seine on the southern edge of the capital shortly before opening time, freed the hostage after a few hours and later surrendered to police, said Ludovic Monier, a policeman at the scene.

"At 12.10 (1010 GMT) the hostage-taker was taken out (of the building) calmly ... without any shots fired," Monier told reporters.

Last month, a 26-year-old man with a record of psychological problems, was shot and arrested by elite police in the southern city of Toulouse after taking several hostages at a bank and claiming to be a member of al Qaeda.

Toulouse, in the southwestern corner of France, was also the city where an al Qaeda-inspired gunman, 23-year-old Mohamed Merah, was shot dead by police after killing three soldiers, three Jewish children at a school, and a rabbi.

(Reporting by Brian Love, Gerard Bon and Chine Labbe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)