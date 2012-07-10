Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
PARIS A man armed with a fake gun briefly took an adult hostage at a nursery school south of Paris on Tuesday.
The intruder, who entered the school in Vitry-sur-Seine on the southern edge of the capital shortly before it opened, was caught trying to escape police after freeing the hostage, a judicial source said.
The source said the man appeared to have psychological problems, but had no police record.
He was armed with a imitation automatic weapon that could only fire gas cartridges, he said.
"At 12:10 p.m. the hostage-taker was taken out (of the building) calmly ... without any shots fired," Ludovic Monier, a policeman at the scene earlier told reporters.
Last month, a 26-year-old man with a record of psychological problems, was shot and arrested by elite police in the southern city of Toulouse after taking several hostages at a bank and saying he was a member of al Qaeda.
Toulouse, in the southwestern corner of France, was also the city where an al Qaeda-inspired gunman, 23-year-old Mohamed Merah, was shot dead by police after killing three soldiers, three Jewish children at a school, and a rabbi.
(Reporting by Brian Love, Gerard Bon and Chine Labbe; Editing by Alison Williams)
