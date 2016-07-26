PARIS France's anti-terrorist prosecution unit said on Tuesday it had taken over the investigation into an attack at a church in Normandy, northern France, after police said a priest had been killed by two hostage takers who were later shot dead.

The two hostage takers, whose identity and motives were still unknown, were killed in a police operation that ended the assault, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.

Another of the five hostages was seriously wounded, the spokesman said.

