VATICAN CITY The Vatican on Tuesday condemned the "barbarous killing" of a priest in a French church, saying Pope Francis was horrified by the news.

"We are particularly shocked because this horrible violence took place in a church, in which God's love is announced," Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said.

He said the pope was feeling "the pain and horror of this absurd violence" and "condemned in the most radical way any form of hate".

Two attackers killed a priest with a knife and seriously wounded another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by police. There were no immediate details on the identity or motives of the assailants.

