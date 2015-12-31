Policemen patrol inside the RER (suburban rapid transit) station of Auber in Paris, France, December 30, 2015, as a security alert continues during the Christmas and New Year holiday season following the November shooting attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Hotels and restaurants in Paris are still suffering in the wake of last month's Islamist militant attacks with bookings for New Year celebrations down 30-40 percent, a hotel federation said.

The French capital has been on high alert since Islamic State militants killed 130 people in shootings and suicide bombings on Nov. 13.

"Bookings for the year-end weekend are down 30-40 percent," Evelyne Maes, head of the UMIH-Paris-Ile de France hotel federation, told Reuters.

Authorities in Paris, with an eye on security following the November attacks, are shortening a New Year video light show at the Arc de Triomphe at midnight on Thursday and cancelling a firework display to keep crowds down.

France, which has been struggling to revive its economy, is the most-visited country in the world, with Paris hosting 32.2 million visitors last year.

