European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
PARIS France agrees with the International Monetary Fund that more needs to be done to boost growth, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.
Moscovici said in a statement that he was "in full agreement on the need to make growth a priority from now on by adjusting the public finances in a reasonable way."
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that France should slow down its belt-tightening efforts next year to protect a fragile return to growth.
BRUSSELS The European Union cannot yet assess how much Britain should be asked to pay Brussels when it quits the bloc, as much will have to be settled by negotiation, the EU's chief auditor has told European lawmakers.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.