PARIS France agrees with the International Monetary Fund that more needs to be done to boost growth, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

Moscovici said in a statement that he was "in full agreement on the need to make growth a priority from now on by adjusting the public finances in a reasonable way."

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that France should slow down its belt-tightening efforts next year to protect a fragile return to growth.

