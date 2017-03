Jean-Claude Mas, founder of French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), sits in the courthouse before the start of the trial of PIP breast implant company in Marseille, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

MARSEILLE The founder of a French breast implant company was sentenced to four years in prison by a Marseille court on Tuesday for hiding the true nature of the sub-standard silicone used in implants sold to 300,000 women around the world.

The sentencing against Jean-Claude Mas, 74, founder and long-time chief executive of Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), capped a scandal that fuelled worldwide panic in 2011 after France recommended that women with such implants have them removed due to an abnormally high rupture rate.

