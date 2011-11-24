PARIS France on Thursday backtracked on comments it had made earlier in the day suggesting Paris could impose a unilateral ban on Iranian crude oil imports.

"The decision at a national level will be in coordination with our European partners," a spokesman at the French foreign ministry said.

He said earlier comments made by the ministry had been "ambiguous".

