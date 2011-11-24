Romanian government survives no-confidence vote
BUCHAREST Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.
PARIS France on Thursday backtracked on comments it had made earlier in the day suggesting Paris could impose a unilateral ban on Iranian crude oil imports.
"The decision at a national level will be in coordination with our European partners," a spokesman at the French foreign ministry said.
He said earlier comments made by the ministry had been "ambiguous".
(Reporting By John Irish and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State gunmen killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday as they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels supported by Turkish armed forces have seized control of strategically important hills around the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, Turkey's military said on Wednesday.