PARIS French President Francois Hollande agreed in a phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to reinforce bilateral cooperation between the countries after last week's nuclear deal in Vienna, Hollande's office said.

"(French Foreign Minister) Laurent Fabius' visit to Iran on July 29 is aimed at initiating this development," Hollande's office said in a statement.

Hollande said during the conversation with Rouhani that he wanted Iran to make a positive contribution to solving crises in the Middle East, according to the statement.

