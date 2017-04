Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks after returning from the annual United Nations General Assembly, in Tehran September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday that he would host his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani at the end of January after an earlier visit was postponed.

Rouhani was due to visit France in late November but put off the trip following the Nov. 13 Islamic State-claimed attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead.

