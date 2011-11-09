PARIS French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe warned Iran on Wednesday that it faced the prospect of unprecedented sanctions if it refused to cooperate with the international community over its nuclear programme.

"France believes it is necessary to push diplomatic pressure up one level on Iran," Juppe said in a statement.

"If Iran refuses to conform to the demands of the international community and refuses any serious cooperation, we stand ready to adopt, with other willing countries, sanctions on an unprecedented scale."

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur)