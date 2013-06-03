PARIS France and Ireland are studying the feasibility of building a submarine power cable that could link the two countries' electricity grids by 2025, French power grid RTE said in a statement on Monday.

The 600-kilometre cable would have a capacity of around 700 megawatts (MW),the equivalent of 450,000 households in consumption, and link the south coast of Ireland to northwestern France, a region prone to power cuts because of longstanding supply problems.

RTE, owned by EDF (EDF.PA), and its Irish counterpart EirGrid have undertaken preliminary studies in the last few months and will start seabed analysis later this year under a new agreement signed between the two power infrastructure operators.

"The benefits of the France-Ireland connection will be better supply security, downward pressure on electricity prices from increased competition and potential exports of renewable energy," EirGrid president Finatan Slye said in the statement.

No cost estimate for the project was provided in the document.

Ireland, which is expected to produce more wind power than it needs, leaving room for exports, is already linked to Britain via two power cables, with the second link completed last year.

The French grid is linked to the British Isles thanks to a 70 km cable between Folkestone, England and Sangatte, France, which was upgraded last year and has a capacity of 2,000 MW.

