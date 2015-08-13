Protestors unfurl a Palestinian flag from the sidewalk overlooking umbrellas placed along the artificial beach along the 'Paris Plages' event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French police partrol the River Seine near banners with the messages, 'Boycott Israel' and 'Gaza Let the Boats Pass' which are seen along the artificial sand beach at the 'Paris Plages' event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French gendarme secures a bridge as a Palestinian flag hangs in protest from a wall behind beach umbrellas placed along the artificial beach along the 'Paris Plages' event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People gather with Israeli and French flags on a artificial sand beach at 'Paris Plages' to show their support for the 'Tel Aviv on Seine' event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People hold high an Israeli flag on a artificial sand beach at 'Paris Plages' to show their support for the 'Tel Aviv on Seine' event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People covered in mock blood near a Palestinian flag and a placard which reads, 'Gaza - My Love on Seine' stage their death on a artificial sand beach at 'Paris Plages' to protest the 'Tel Aviv on Seine' event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man covered in mock blood near a Palestinian flag stages his death on a artificial sand beach at 'Paris Plages' to protest the 'Tel Aviv on Seine' event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French police patrol on the River Seine as Jewish men are seen at 'Paris Plages' during the 'Tel Aviv on Seine' event in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman holds a child's stuffed bear, covered in mock blood, and holding a Palestinian flag to protest the 'Tel Aviv on Seine' event on a artificial sand beach at 'Paris Plages' in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Banners with the messages, 'Gaza: Let the Boats Pass' and 'Gaza Plage' are seen near beach umbrellas along the artificial sand beach at the 'Paris Plages' event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Hundreds of police deployed in the heart of Paris on Thursday to monitor a celebration of Tel Aviv and a nearby rally against it staged by pro-Gaza demonstrators during a beach festival on the banks of the Seine river.

Paris' decision to fete the Israeli city as "Tel Aviv on Seine" for a day sparked a spat online and among politicians in a country where, with Europe's largest Jewish and Muslim communities, sensitivities to Middle East conflict run high.

For its supporters, the official event was about dialogue between cultures and celebrating famously freewheeling Tel Aviv.

Critics branded the beach celebration "indecent" after the death of a Palestinian baby in an arson attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank at the end of July. A year ago, Israeli forces devastated parts of the Gaza Strip during a two-month war with Palestinian Hamas militants who rule the territory.

But both the Tel Aviv and Gaza events, which were set to run until 10 p.m. (2000 GMT), unfolded largely peacefully to the sound of DJs and beach ping-pong. What was meant to be a festive event, however, was largely about geopolitics, with visitors saying they were there with a message.

"I want to show that I won't be told what to do," said Odile Gaudin, who came with her daughter. She was referring to calls by some left-wing French politicians for the Tel Aviv event to be cancelled or boycotted.

"I am really sorry that today in Paris we can't do an event that promotes the culture of Tel Aviv without it causing such a harsh and violent controversy," said Nicolas Woloszko, the treasurer of Jewish students union UEJF.

A few metres (yards) away, on another small sandy stretch of the riverbank, pro-Palestinian activists sporting "Free Palestine" or "Boycott Israel" T-shirts staged a rival "Gaza on Seine" gathering.

"This (Tel Aviv on Seine festival) is part of Israeli propaganda to try and show an Israel that is different from the bombs, soldiers, checkpoints," said Nicolas Shahshahani, vice-president of the CAPJPO EuroPalestine Association.

About 100 demonstrators later assembled in the street above Paris' urban beach, chanting "Gaza, Gaza, Paris is with you".

There was a brief scuffle when police pushed aside some demonstrators who sat down on the road to block traffic.

(Reporting by Clotaire Achi, Ingrid Melander and Anna Saccocio; Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Heinrich)