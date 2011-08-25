A job seeker is welcomed by an adviser in a National Agency for Employment (Pole Emploi) in Nice, southeastern France, in this March 5, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

PARIS The number of people unable to get work in France rose in July for the third month running to hit the highest level in more than 11 years, labour ministry data showed on Thursday, casting a pall over the economic outlook.

President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative government blamed the increase on the stagnation in economic growth in the second quarter and predicted that unemployment would start falling again.

The number of registered job seekers in mainland France rose by 36,100 in July to 2.76 million, the highest level since February 2000. The July figure was up 1.3 percent over one month and 2.8 percent over one year.

"This could have been expected with zero growth," Labour Minister Xavier Bertrand said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper to be published on Friday. "But that does not shake my conviction that unemployment will start falling.

"Company restructurings are down, layoffs for economic reasons are not on the rise. Temporary work, which is always ahead of the (broader) trend, is holding up well," Bertrand said.

Still, eight months from a presidential election, the labour market's weakness is bad news for Sarkozy's government and consumer spending, the traditional engine of French economic growth.

The government, which announced 12 billion euros (10 billion pounds) in new deficit-cutting measures on Wednesday, has so far stuck to its aim of cutting unemployment to below 9 percent by the end of the year despite the monthly increases.

Under International Labour Organisation (ILO) accounting, the unemployment rate for mainland France stood at 9.2 percent in the first quarter, after 9.3 percent at the end of 2010. Figures for the second quarter are due next week.

Bertrand had prepared the ground for weak data earlier on Thursday, warning on television that the July figures would not be any better than the previous two months'.

The monthly labour ministry data is the most frequently reported domestic jobs indicator in France, although it is not prepared according to widely used ILO standards.

