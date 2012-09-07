PARIS France's Socialist government pressed unions and employers on Friday to make rapid progress toward an overhaul of the rigid labour market, calling for a deal that would save jobs and help firms weather the downturn to be struck by year-end.

In a first glimpse of President Francois Hollande's plans for labour reform, the government said its priorities were to increase job security, better anticipate swings in demand, help firms retain staff and improve retraining for laid-off workers.

Labour Minister Michel Sapin, regarded as a moderate reformer in France, sought to find common ground between employers' demands for increased flexibility in hiring and firing and union calls for greater job security.

The talks' outcome will show whether Hollande is ready to push France toward tough labour market reforms already under way in Italy and Spain, which economists say are years overdue, or back down in the face of opposition from hardline unions.

However, two of the largest and toughest unions have pushed Hollande to choose between workers and employers, raising the prospect of deadlocked talks and a messy political fallout.

"It's been ten years that we've danced around this question, and the severity of the crisis we face today demands that we offer proof of our ambition, and even our audacity," Sapin said in a speech in Paris.

With unemployment at a 13-year high and rising, Hollande's government has unveiled a scheme to create tens of thousands of state-sponsored jobs for youths by end-2013 at a cost of some 2 billion euros (1.6 billion pounds) for the cash-strapped state.

But pressure to limit public spending and help French firms become more competitive has led the Socialist leader to seek advice from business leaders, drawing criticism from hardline unions that reject their calls for flexibility.

In a gesture toward employers, the government's document recommends expanding and simplifying use of a German-inspired scheme allowing firms to cut staff temporarily in a downturn, pushing part of their wage burden onto unemployment funds.

It also calls for layoff procedures, which often end up in labour courts and drag on for years, to be made more predictable with improved access to job re-training, in keeping with a goal of helping firms adapt better to swings in demand.

However, the government leaned toward workers when it advised firms to make wider use of the highly protective, long-term "CDI" contract, which many business leaders complain offers too much job security and is too costly to terminate.

Both the Medef business lobby and the CFDT labour union, France's largest, welcomed the government's proposals and called for negotiations to begin as soon as possible. The official target date for talks to be concluded is end-March, 2013.

"The talks take into account the needs for simplicity, flexibility and legal security demanded that companies are demanding so they can adapt to economic changes," the Medef said in a statement.

Hardline unions FO and CGT -- both of which have said they are opposed to any measure aiming to increase "flexibility" in reform talks -- had no immediate comment.

(Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey and Nick Vinocur; Writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Ron Askew)