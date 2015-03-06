French President Francois Hollande (R) welcomes European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France will commit 8 billion euros (5.8 billion pounds) as part of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's plan to boost growth, President Francois Hollande's office said.

The official confirmed a statement made earlier by Hollande in Luxembourg saying that the French Public Investment Bank and public investment institution the Caisse des depots would invest 8 billion euros.

Last year, Juncker unveiled a plan aimed at generating 315 billion euros of investment in European infrastructure projects.

