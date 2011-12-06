Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
PARIS France has more to do than others to protect its AAA rating, Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Tuesday, after Standard & Poor's warned it could carry out a mass downgrade of euro zone states without a convincing solution to the bloc's debt crisis.
"We know that we have more efforts to make than others, that's certain," Juppe told RTL radio. "It's a threat, it's not a decision. Of course it must be taken seriously."
S&P said it could cut its long-term credit rating for France -- which has the highest debt and deficit levels of the six AAA-rated euro zone members -- by two notches, rather than one notch for its triple-A peers.
(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.