FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
PARIS A Paris employment tribunal rejected on Thursday former Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) trader Jerome Kerviel's plea for a new expert inquiry to help overturn his dismissal in France's largest trading scandal in 2008.
Kerviel is seeking to escape conviction and a jail sentence upheld by an appeals court in October over 4.9 billion euros (4.17 billion pounds) in losses that French bank SocGen said were the result of unauthorized trades by Kerviel.
Kerviel has always said he was innocent and that the bank was aware of what he was doing.
Speaking to supporters and media outside the courthouse after the hour-long hearing, an unshaven and tieless Kerviel said he was disappointed but would keep fighting ahead of a final ruling by the tribunal, which could take months.
"I am disappointed, of course ... They've refused (my demands)," said Kerviel. "We will keep going."
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Mark John)
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.