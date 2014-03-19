Jerome Kerviel, former trader of French bank Societe Generale, looks on as he stands outside a hotel in Modena, northern Italy March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

PARIS Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel will serve three years in jail over mammoth risky bets that cost the French bank billions to unwind in 2008, France's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling upheld two previous court verdicts that said the 37-year-old former trader had acted alone, without SocGen's knowledge, in secretly building up huge positions of around 50 billion euros (42 billion pounds) that brought the bank to the brink of collapse in the midst of the financial crisis.

However, the Court of Cassation also ruled that Kerviel was no longer liable to pay SocGen 4.9 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in civil damages to compensate the French bank for its losses. A new civil trial will take place before the Versailles Appeals Court to decide on eventual damages.

The size of the fine, which essentially meant the bank could have had a lifetime claim on Kerviel's income, had caused outcry from the public and some politicians who saw it as excessive.

Kerviel has spent three years fighting to overturn his conviction for breach of trust, forgery and fraudulent data manipulation. He has never denied masking his 50 billion euro positions but has accused his bosses of knowing what he was doing. SocGen, meanwhile, insisted Kerviel had acted alone.

Kerviel and his lawyer David Koubbi have since February used social-media websites and traditional press outlets to paint the looming verdict as one individual's struggle against high finance, with Kerviel even meeting the Pope and embarking on a march on foot from Rome to Paris.

Despite the upholding of the jail sentence, Kerviel told reporters in the northern Italian town of Modena that the quashing of the fine was good news.

"It's really great news. All I will say is that I am going to continue walking," he said, dressed in red outdoor gear and sporting a beard. "The fight goes on."

Koubbi also claimed victory and told reporters he would ask the Versailles appeals court to investigate SocGen's conduct. SocGen's lawyer, Jean Veil, disagreed, saying, "We do not at all feel that we have lost this case."

Kerviel was originally convicted in 2010, and during a retrial in 2012, Koubbi said his client had been a victim of a conspiracy of "powerful" French elites.

But with little in the way of new "smoking-gun" evidence from the defence team, the appeals court sided with SocGen and laid the blame exclusively at Kerviel's feet.

"Jerome Kerviel was the sole creator, inventor and user of a fraudulent system that caused these damages to Societe Generale," the court said in its ruling.

Kerviel's defence team said it would take from two weeks and a month before the court officially notifies him of its ruling, at which point he would have to start serving his sentence. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Antonio Denti; Editing by Mark Heinrich)