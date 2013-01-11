ANKARA The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said on Friday France would be held responsible if it failed to get to the bottom of what it called the "premeditated and organised" killing of three Kurdish activists.

"The targeting of three of our female comrades at a time like this is a premeditated, planned and organised attack," said a statement on the website of the armed wing of the PKK.

"France has a responsibility to elucidate these killings immediately. Otherwise, they will be held responsible for the massacre of our comrades."

(Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)