Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
ANKARA The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said on Friday France would be held responsible if it failed to get to the bottom of what it called the "premeditated and organised" killing of three Kurdish activists.
"The targeting of three of our female comrades at a time like this is a premeditated, planned and organised attack," said a statement on the website of the armed wing of the PKK.
"France has a responsibility to elucidate these killings immediately. Otherwise, they will be held responsible for the massacre of our comrades."
(Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.