PARIS French employers offered concessions on a key union demand in talks to overhaul labour rules on Friday, raising the chances of an agreement that would bolster President Francois Hollande's credibility as a reformer.

Hollande is pressing business leaders and worker groups to agree changes to the labour code that would help companies respond quickly to crises while offering more job security to employees on short-term contracts.

In a sign that a deal is likely, the Medef employers union submitted a new draft agreement that includes raising welfare charges on short-term contracts - a core union requirement that employers had so far refused to consider.

Hollande's Socialist government has said it will introduce legislation on labour reform - which credit ratings agencies say is necessary to improve competitiveness - early in 2013 regardless of whether a deal is struck.

But working from a negotiated deal would grant a draft law legitimacy while proving that Hollande is able to reform through consensus on highly sensitive labour changes that generations of previous governments failed to obtain.

Unions demand that short-term contracts be made more expensive for employers to encourage them to hire on long-term ones, pointing to data showing that most new hires in France are taken on for one month or less.

The draft agreement proposes raising employer contributions to unemployment benefit funds to 7 percent from 4 percent currently for contracts lasting less than one month, and to 5.5 percent for those lasting between one and three months.

The draft agreement, which was seen by Reuters, excludes seasonal or temporary contracts.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Yann Le Guernigou)