French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) attends a cabinet meeting with his newly-named ministers, Justice minister Francois Bayrou (R), Interior minister Gerard Collomb (C), Foreign and European minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2ndL) and Economy minister Bruno Le Maire (L) at...

PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron told his first cabinet meeting on Thursday that labour reform will be one of his priorities and would be carried out swiftly, the government's spokesman said.

"The labour reform must be launched very quickly," said government spokesman Christophe Castaner.

Macron had said during the election campaign that he intended to use executive decrees as soon as this summer to reform labour laws in a country where unemployment remains high at 9.6 percent.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)