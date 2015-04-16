Marine Le Pen (L), France's National Front political party leader, sits next to her father Jean-Marie Le Pen during the French far-right party's congress in Lyon November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS The 86-year-old founder of France's National Front, Jean-Marie Le Pen, was under observation in hospital on Thursday after an operation, in the midst of a feud with his daughter Marine, now leader of the far-right party.

Marine Le Pen said her father was doing fine and a party disciplinary procedure against him over controversial comments about World War Two would carry on.

"He's doing well. He had a benign operation and there is no reason to worry," she told Reuters at the party headquarters.

While Marine did not say what the operation was, a source close to her father said it had to do with his heart, but was not emergency surgery.

Marine and her father have been at odds since last week, when he defended the French wartime leader, Philippe Petain, who cooperated with Nazi Germany, and his own past comment that Nazi gas chambers were "a detail of history".

The former paratrooper agreed on Monday to give up on seeking to stand for the party in regional elections, but he has insisted he will not quit politics altogether and will continue as a member of the European Parliament.

His daughter told Reuters that the disciplinary procedure against him was still pending, and the party's leadership would meet to take a decision on the case.

"The procedure is going on," she said. "There can still be sanctions."

Over the past week, Marine Le Pen has accused her father of political suicide. He has said he suspects she would like him dead.

Since succeeding her father as party chief in 2011, Marine has sought to rid the FN of its anti-Semitic image and position it as an anti-immigrant, Eurosceptic force offering protectionist policies to shelter France from globalisation.

Opinion polls indicate she is likely to make it to the second round of the 2017 presidential election, but not win. How she handles relations with her father will be one of the key factors in how her party fares.

Time Magazine said on Thursday it had added Marine to this year's list of the world's 100 most influential people.

