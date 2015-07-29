French Far-Right Front National founder Jean-Marie Le Pen leaves the courthouse in Nanterre, near Paris, France, June 12, 2015 after taking his party to court after his daughter suspended him from the far-right French movement. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France's National Front on Wednesday revealed that 94 percent of its members had voted to sideline founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, making the scale of support for the move public as part of its campaign to make it stick.

Repeated court rulings have blocked the far right party's decision to strip Le Pen of his status as honorary president, backing the former leader, who says the postal vote was against the party's rules.

Le Pen senior is trying to stop the current head of the party, his daughter, Marine Le Pen, from making him irrelevant within the party.

Marine Le Pen, for her part, wants to prevent the outspoken 86-year-old from ruining her bid for power as she eyes France's 2017 presidential election.

A court of appeal in Versailles near Paris on Tuesday upheld past rulings which have said the vote was against party rules and that a congress should be held in place of the postal vote.

The party said on Wednesday it would continue to study all possible legal ways to make the result of the vote count.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus)